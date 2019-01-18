© Continental General | January 18, 2019
Continental breaks ground for powertrain plant in India
The German technology company has held a groundbreaking ceremony of its greenfield plant in Talegaon, Pune, dedicated to its powertrain business. Around EUR 30 million are planned to be invested in infrastructure and buildings until 2020.
The construction phase has already been initiated. Production start is scheduled for early 2020 for various drivetrain products including engine management systems, sensors and actuators as well as fuel and exhaust management components, for passenger cars, 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the company says in a press release.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Klaus Hau, Executive Vice President Powertrain Components Business Unit, Powertrain, said, “India plays a central role in our global growth strategy. Due to the increasing stringent emission legislation in the automotive market, including two-wheeler market, we are expecting a growing demand of low-emission technologies. Through this investment, we are expanding our involvement in this strategic important market, thereby ensuring that we will better satisfy the customers’ growing demand”.
Continental Powertrain offers efficiency solutions for the conventional combustion engine, the exhaust aftertreatment as well as for the broad field of vehicle electrification.
In 2018, the technology company Continental announced investments in India, on a high three-digit crore rupees level until 2020, and a plan to increase headcount to 10’000 in the same period. In December 2018, Continental had also announced groundbreaking of another green field facility in Pune to manufacture premium surface materials for the automotive interior, with an investment of about 22 million euros. The company also recently announced an additional R&D facility in its existing automotive plant in Gurgaon.
