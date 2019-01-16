© Gajus Dreamstime Analysis | January 16, 2019
A sharper price decline of nearly 20% is expected for 1Q19 in DRAM market
The overall price trend in the DRAM market has been stable in December, showing no noticeable change from November, reports DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce. But looking forward, we see a drastic change.
Clients in North America and Europe were taking a break during the year-end holiday season, so the quantities of DRAM products traded in December were too small to be considered in the survey of contract prices. With regard to contract prices of mainstream products, the monthly average of 8GB modules is staying roughly at USD 60, while that of 4GB modules is around USD 30. However, for both 8GB and 4GB ones, their monthly lows have already dropped below their respective USD 60 and USD 30 thresholds.
DRAM suppliers and OEMs have already begun to discuss prices for the first-quarter contracts since last December. Taking account of the high inventory, the weak demand, and the pessimistic economic outlook for the medium to long term, both sides have reached a general consensus that prices of 8GB modules for the first-quarter contracts will be around USD 55 or even lower. This implies that the average contract price of 8GB modules will drop by at least 10% MoM in January, and there is a strong possibility that prices will continue to fall in February and March. For the DRAM price trend in 1Q19, DRAMeXchange expects a quarterly decline of nearly 20%, steeper than the previous forecast of 15%, with the most noticeable decline in the segment of server DRAM.
At present, the biggest problem in the DRAM market is not the growth of the industry’s bit output, but the earlier arrival of the traditional slow season in 4Q18, which has resulted in increasing inventory level earlier than expected. Among the major DRAM suppliers, Micron witnessed the biggest drop in prices in 4Q18, which lowered its inventory level timely. In comparison, South Korean-based suppliers experienced the lowest price fall and thus lower shipments, which may lead to considerable inventory level throughout 1Q19. For the short term, the supply bit growth will remain constantly higher than sales bit growth, so the inventory level will keep rising, and the prices will keep falling. This price downtrend may even last for more than four quarters from 4Q18.
With oligopoly in DRAM market, module makers will face lower profitability
Contract prices of DRAM products have turned downward since 2H18, but further price competition in the highly concentrated DRAM market would only harm the suppliers’ high profitability. Therefore, DRAM suppliers have scaled back their CAPEXs for 2019 so as to stabilize the prices and moderate the oversupply.
It should be noted that the distribution of the profit across the DRAM supply chain has been heavily skewed toward the memory suppliers in 2018. On the whole, the trend of rising prices that lasted for more than two years before 4Q18 has not produced significant gains for clients in the downstream. For memory module makers, most did very well in 2017 because the short-term price surge during the early phase of the price uptrend allowed them to translate their low-price inventories into profits. However, module makers were unable to extract profits from the price differences of memory chips at the start of 2018 because DRAM prices by then had become excessively high. Their profitability became dependent on just the additional processing work. As DRAM prices have now swung downward in 2H18, module makers carrying high inventories have been exposed to losses in each successive month.
With revenues dropping, many of them are projecting that their actual profits for this year will shrink to around one tenth of last year’s (some are also expecting an annual loss). Going forward, 2019 will be even more challenging for module makers and the rest of the supply chain.
For more information visit TrendForce.
DRAM suppliers and OEMs have already begun to discuss prices for the first-quarter contracts since last December. Taking account of the high inventory, the weak demand, and the pessimistic economic outlook for the medium to long term, both sides have reached a general consensus that prices of 8GB modules for the first-quarter contracts will be around USD 55 or even lower. This implies that the average contract price of 8GB modules will drop by at least 10% MoM in January, and there is a strong possibility that prices will continue to fall in February and March. For the DRAM price trend in 1Q19, DRAMeXchange expects a quarterly decline of nearly 20%, steeper than the previous forecast of 15%, with the most noticeable decline in the segment of server DRAM.
At present, the biggest problem in the DRAM market is not the growth of the industry’s bit output, but the earlier arrival of the traditional slow season in 4Q18, which has resulted in increasing inventory level earlier than expected. Among the major DRAM suppliers, Micron witnessed the biggest drop in prices in 4Q18, which lowered its inventory level timely. In comparison, South Korean-based suppliers experienced the lowest price fall and thus lower shipments, which may lead to considerable inventory level throughout 1Q19. For the short term, the supply bit growth will remain constantly higher than sales bit growth, so the inventory level will keep rising, and the prices will keep falling. This price downtrend may even last for more than four quarters from 4Q18.
With oligopoly in DRAM market, module makers will face lower profitability
Contract prices of DRAM products have turned downward since 2H18, but further price competition in the highly concentrated DRAM market would only harm the suppliers’ high profitability. Therefore, DRAM suppliers have scaled back their CAPEXs for 2019 so as to stabilize the prices and moderate the oversupply.
It should be noted that the distribution of the profit across the DRAM supply chain has been heavily skewed toward the memory suppliers in 2018. On the whole, the trend of rising prices that lasted for more than two years before 4Q18 has not produced significant gains for clients in the downstream. For memory module makers, most did very well in 2017 because the short-term price surge during the early phase of the price uptrend allowed them to translate their low-price inventories into profits. However, module makers were unable to extract profits from the price differences of memory chips at the start of 2018 because DRAM prices by then had become excessively high. Their profitability became dependent on just the additional processing work. As DRAM prices have now swung downward in 2H18, module makers carrying high inventories have been exposed to losses in each successive month.
With revenues dropping, many of them are projecting that their actual profits for this year will shrink to around one tenth of last year’s (some are also expecting an annual loss). Going forward, 2019 will be even more challenging for module makers and the rest of the supply chain.
For more information visit TrendForce.
Osram Divests of NA-based Sylvania Lighting Solutions; WESCO... WESCO International Inc. has announced the acquisition of certain assets of Sylvania...
Drone Aviation Secures Multi-Million Dollar Award, Plans Expansion of... Drone Aviation Holding Corp. has been selected by an as-yet-unnamed prime...
Profound Medical starts cooperation with Scanfil EMS provider, Scanfil, announces that it has signed an agreement with Medical...
A sharper price decline of nearly 20% is expected for 1Q19 in DRAM market The overall price trend in the DRAM market has been stable in December, showing no...
Amphenol Invotec secures Nadcap approval for its Telford site PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec, announces that its Telford site has been awarded...
Bentec finds a distribution partner in Detech Europe Bentec Ltd is partnering with Detech Europe Ltd to sell its range of Surface Mount...
Oregon, Ireland and Israel on Intel’s Map for Manufacturing Site... In an effort to evolve from a PC- to data-centric company and deliver solutions that process...
LG Electronics and AEye Partnering to Deliver Solutions to ADAS Market Multinational electronics company LG Electronics (LG) and AEye, maker of artificial...
VW Expanding Chattanooga Plant for North American EV Rollout Forging ahead with its electric-car offensive, Volkswagen has announced that the company’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, which began operations in 2011, will produce vehicles based on their modular electric toolkit MEB...
Swedish electric car company Nevs gets a new main owner Chinese property conglomerate Evergrande Group has acquired 51% of the shares in Nevs AB in...
Nokia to reduce Finnish workforce by 350 employees Finnish telecom company Nokia is reportedly getting ready to cut 350 jobs in Finland as the...
EMEA EMS industry set to exceed €35 billion by 2022 According to Reed Electronics Research’s latest analysis, revenues for the EMS industry in...
Volvo invests in wireless electric charging Volvo Group Venture Capital AB, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group, announces that it has man an...
CEVA expands with new UK R&D centre CEVA, Inc. is opening a new research and development facility in Bristol, United...
ALL Circuits opens new facility in Mexico French EMS provider, ALL Circuits, is continuing its global expansion with the opening of...
SpaceX need to become leaner – laying off 10% of workforce Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX will reportedly reduce its workforce by 10% as the...
Global smartphone production volume may decline 5% in 2019 Global smartphone production volume for 2019 is expected to be 1.41 billion units, a decrease of 3.3% compared with 2018, according to the latest report by TrendForce.
Jaguar Land Rover continues its transformation - laying off 4'500 Jaguar Land Rover has outlined the next phase of its ‘Charge and Accelerate’, the company’s ongoing transformation programme; which aims to deliver GBP 2.5 billion in cost reductions and cashflow improvements over...
Season Group enters the IoT market Hong Kong-based Electronics Manufacturer, Season Group, announces the launch of ots...
Watch what Tesla’s assembly process for Model 3 looks like Tesla tweeted a video of the assembly process for the car manufacturer's Model 3 to...
LC Chem invests heavily in Chinese battery manufacturing The company says that it is planning to invest EUR 934 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) to...
DENSO opens Montréal innovation lab in Canada DENSO says it has opened a satellite research and development (R&D) lab in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news