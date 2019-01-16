© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Bentec finds a distribution partner in Detech Europe

Bentec Ltd is partnering with Detech Europe Ltd to sell its range of Surface Mount equipment into the UK & Ireland.

“As an established supplier into this important market we were delighted to make an agreement with Detech Europe, their excellent sales and support team will ensure the very best service for the customers” said Vic Mason, International Sales Manager, at Bentec Ltd, in a press release.



Bentec has personnel situated globally to source the latest technologies from manufacturers in Asia, USA and Europe.



Detech Europe is a distributor of SMT equipment within the United Kingdom, with nearly 20 years of successful history. “We have recently partnered with the Bentec range to ensure we are able to offer our customers the widest choice of equipment. Bentec’s unique sourcing service allows us to be able to offer any product which our customers might require.” adds David Erskine, Managing Director, at Detech Europe Ltd.