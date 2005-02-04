Electronics Production | February 04, 2005
All roads lead to Brighton
Visitor registrations for this May’s Nepcon 2005 exhibition show that important decision makers are coming to Nepcon from all regions of the UK to find technical solutions to their challenges.
Observing that several companies have registered groups of key individuals to attend the event, Nepcon Marketing Manager Chris James said, “The quality of the exhibitors and the range of tightly focused special features deliver valuable content for buyers, engineers, business managers and marketers. Modern businesses cannot afford to waste time searching for the information they need, so sending a decision-making task force to Nepcon means they can find all of the answers in one place.”
This year’s top events for visitors include the Nepcon Lead-Free Experience, which offers hands-on workshops to help designers and manufacturers prepare for lead-free assembly as mandated in most territories world-wide from 2006. As ever, there will be a full seminar programme covering the issues that are challenging the industry today, from how to assemble miniaturised components at high speed to how to maintain a healthy bottom line in highly competitive markets. Papers submitted by leading experts in their fields are currently being sorted, and Nepcon will publish the complete seminar programme in due course.
Added James, “Visitor responses from Nepcon 2004, and from previous years, show that the majority of visitors use the event to build relationships with new suppliers. This year we have a particularly high quality exhibitor list, and I would therefore encourage potential visitors to book their places by pre-registering at the Nepcon website, www.nepcon.co.uk.”
Nepcon 2005 will take place at the Brighton Metropole Hotel from May 11-12, 2005.
