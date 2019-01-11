© kentoh dreamstime.com General | January 11, 2019
DENSO opens Montréal innovation lab in Canada
DENSO says it has opened a satellite research and development (R&D) lab in Montréal, Canada. As part of its "second founding," DENSO is opening satellite R&D labs around the world to accelerate advanced R&D within the automotive industry.
The company’s research activities in Montréal will focus on innovations in advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI).
Montréal was selected as the location for the newest satellite R&D lab due to its interconnected and collaborative AI ecosystem. This new initiative will create high-value-add jobs in the mobility space within the Greater Montréal region and will support DENSO's overall global R&D activity. There is an ongoing search for a local leader. In the interim, Pat Bassett, vice president of DENSO's North America Research and Engineering Center, will oversee the Montréal lab, the company states in a press release.
"DENSO has had a presence in Canada for 46 years. Moving forward, we are glad to deepen our relationship with Canada by starting this lab with the great city and people of Montréal to build the community and the future of mobility," said Kenichiro Ito, chairman of DENSO's North America Board of Directors and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "We know that to quickly create and develop the best AI and mobility solutions, we must tap both local talent and global expertise. That is why DENSO is strategically investing in research labs all over the world that are entirely dedicated to agile research and development through global collaboration."
To expedite innovation, DENSO announced its long-term plan in 2017 to broaden advanced R&D capabilities outside of Japan. The Montreal, Canada location represents this activity.
