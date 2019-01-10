© pichetw dreamstime.com

Elos Medtech to transfer business operations to Bruel & Kjaer

Elos Medtech announces that it has signed an agreement with Bruel & Kjaer for the transfer of business operations related to the assembly and calibration of products in the sound and vibration market.

In 2018, Elos Medtech increased its focus on medical technology and this transfer is in line with the set strategy.



“Our strategic work on strengthening and clarifying our global offering as a specialized partner continues within medical technology”, says Jan Wahlström CEO and President, of Elos Medtech, in a press release. “With this transfer, we can focus our resources in a more efficient way and our business will be strengthened and allow us to become more competitive.”



The production of accelerators is currently located at Elos Medtech Pinol, in Görlöse, Denmark. The transfer of the business, which relates to all processes within assembly and calibration, will take place during the first half of 2019 and will not affect the Group's results during current year. To secure competence and supply of products, the personnel affected will be offered the opportunity to move with the operations to Bruel & Kjaer's plant in Naerum, Denmark.