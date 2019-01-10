© Ericsson Electronics Production | January 10, 2019
Troubles on the horizon for Swedish Ericsson
The Swedish telecom company’s segment, Digital Services, is not moving along as planned, and the Business Support System (BSS) areas is not showing the progress it needs, thus jeopardising the entire Digital Services segment’s overall profitability target for 2020.
Ericsson’s focus on simplifying and stabilising the business has during the three first quarters of 2018 resulted in stronger gross margins and a stabilising topline. Focus has been on addressing underperforming areas while creating a strong platform for future growth; and there has been solid progress in most portfolio areas.
However, the segment Digital Services, has yet to complete its turnaround, actions proceed according to plan with efficiency improvements and cost reductions. However, the Business Support System area is not showing the improvements needed, the company explains in a press release.
The anticipated customer demand for a full-stack pre-integrated BSS solution has not materialised. Delays in product and feature development has also made the full-stack Revenue Manager less competitive. R&D resources in BSS have been focused on full-stack Revenue Manager, causing further delays in product releases of the established platform. In addition, certain complex transformation projects experienced delays and cost overruns, the company says.
Therefore, Ericsson is going to tackle this issue with a revised BSS strategy which includes increased investments in the established platform, Ericsson Digital BSS, and refocusing the full-stack Revenue Manager to fulfilling existing customer commitments only.
The company says that focusing on the established and competitive billing, charging, mediation, order management, and catalog portfolio, with an existing large installed base, will strengthen Ericsson’s BSS business.
As a result of this Ericsson has decided to pursue additional measures to speed up the restructuring of the BSS business, including its product and contract portfolio.
Provisions for the cost for executing on these planned measures will, together with necessary contract loss provisions, negatively impact operating income in Q4 2018 by SEK 6.1 billion (EUR 594.97 million), mainly impacting gross margin. Out of this amount, SEK 3.1 billion (EUR 302.31 million), is treated as restructuring charges. Further restructuring charges related to the planned measures, including related headcount reductions, estimated to SEK 1.5 billion (EUR 146.28 million). are anticipated in 2019.
However, the segment Digital Services, has yet to complete its turnaround, actions proceed according to plan with efficiency improvements and cost reductions. However, the Business Support System area is not showing the improvements needed, the company explains in a press release.
The anticipated customer demand for a full-stack pre-integrated BSS solution has not materialised. Delays in product and feature development has also made the full-stack Revenue Manager less competitive. R&D resources in BSS have been focused on full-stack Revenue Manager, causing further delays in product releases of the established platform. In addition, certain complex transformation projects experienced delays and cost overruns, the company says.
Therefore, Ericsson is going to tackle this issue with a revised BSS strategy which includes increased investments in the established platform, Ericsson Digital BSS, and refocusing the full-stack Revenue Manager to fulfilling existing customer commitments only.
The company says that focusing on the established and competitive billing, charging, mediation, order management, and catalog portfolio, with an existing large installed base, will strengthen Ericsson’s BSS business.
As a result of this Ericsson has decided to pursue additional measures to speed up the restructuring of the BSS business, including its product and contract portfolio.
Provisions for the cost for executing on these planned measures will, together with necessary contract loss provisions, negatively impact operating income in Q4 2018 by SEK 6.1 billion (EUR 594.97 million), mainly impacting gross margin. Out of this amount, SEK 3.1 billion (EUR 302.31 million), is treated as restructuring charges. Further restructuring charges related to the planned measures, including related headcount reductions, estimated to SEK 1.5 billion (EUR 146.28 million). are anticipated in 2019.
AWS successfully transitions to latest ISO 13485:2016 EMS provider, AWS Electronics, has successfully transition to the latest revision of the quality...
Platinum Equity to acquire Singapore based PCI Limited Investment firm, Platinum Equity, says that Pagani Holding III Limited, an indirectly...
Elos Medtech to transfer business operations to Bruel & Kjaer Elos Medtech announces that it has signed an agreement with Bruel & Kjaer for the...
Harju Elekter's subsidiary books large order AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter, has received an order to deliver...
Troubles on the horizon for Swedish Ericsson The Swedish telecom company’s segment, Digital Services, is not moving along as planned, and the Business Support System (BSS) areas is not showing the progress it needs, thus jeopardising the entire Digital Services segment’s...
New management appointments at Enics Enics says it is strengthening its focus in operations and appointed Mr Mikko Lassas, Vice...
Daimler invests heavily in automated trucks EUR 500 million, that how much the automotive giant is investing over the next years in its global...
GPV finalises the acquisition of Swiss CCS Group Danish EMS provider says that it has finalised the deal, announced on 31st of October...
MiR to optimise Faurecia's internal logistics globally Mobile Industrial Robots has entered into a strategic collaboration with automotive...
East West Manufacturing acquires General Microcircuits East West Manufacturing, LLC. says that the company has acquired General Microcircuits...
China wafer production capacity growth fastest in world Unwavering in its drive to build a strong, self-sufficient semiconductor supply chain...
East/West earns ISO 13485:2016 certification EMS provider, East/West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), announces that it...
Tobii and HTC bring eye tracking to next-gen VR headset Tobii announces that it is working with HTC to integrate its eye-tracking technology into...
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 13.4% in 2018 Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled USD 476.7 billion in 2018, a 13.4% increase from 2017, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Memory strengthened its position as the largest semiconductor category, accounting...
Ionix acquires control of LCD manufacturer Changchun Fangguan Ionix Technology says it has entered into certain VIE Transaction Documents with...
Tesla breaks ground on Shanghai Gigafactory In a series of Tweets, Tesla’s CEO shared some details on the company’s latest venture of...
Hexagon strengthens Smart Factory position with acquisition of Etalon Hexagon AB announces the acquisition of Etalon, a provider of equipment calibration...
Aptiv partners with Affectiva Aptiv has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Affectiva, a Boston-based MIT...
SolarEdge to enter e-mobility market via acquisition SolarEdge Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire S.M.R.E...
Delphi teams up with TomTom on intelligent driving Delphi Technologies says that it has entered into a collaboration with TomTom. The two...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news