Kitron CEO on medical leave

EMS provider Kitron says that its president and CEO, Peter Nilsson, will be undergoing treatment for a type of cancer and is expected to be on leave of absence until the end of June 2019, after which he will resume his duties.

Effective today (third of January, 2019), Chief Financial Officer Cathrin Nylander will be acting President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Nylander has been the CFO of Kitron since August 2013.



"The board wishes Peter a speedy recovery and look forward to his return in the summer. In the meantime, we know that Cathrin and the rest of the management team will do an excellent job implementing the ambitious plans for 2019," says Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron ASA, in an announcement.