© hanza

Hanza secures business for manufacturing to Picadeli

Swedish EMS provider, Hanza, has won a deal with food company Picadeli regarding the manufacturing of electronics for the company's salad bars. The transaction has an annual value of over SEK 12 million (EUR 1.16 million).

“We feel a great confidence to put the manufacturing of electronics at Hanza, as we are very pleased with Hanza Wermland Mechanic's customer service, where we build our salad bars,” says Jessica Fors, Head of Operations at Picadeli, in a press release.



Picadeli is a Swedish food company, focused on a self-picking concept with lettuce in bulk, the company is part of the Greenfood group.



The new deal includes electronic control systems and complements an existing business that Hanza supplies from the company's factories in Värmland. Production is expected to start immediately and be fully operational during the first quarter.



“The acquisition of Wermland Mechanics earlier this year has further strengthened our production cluster in Värmland, which helped to create the conditions for this business. It feels great that we can participate in improving our customers' manufacturing process - at the same time as we contribute to their sustainability work”, says Thomas Lindström, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Solutions at Hanza.