Electronics Production | December 21, 2018
Kulicke & Soffa confirms Lester A. Wong as CFO
Kulicke & Soffa Industries says it has appointed Lester A. Wong, as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Wong most recently served as the company’s Interim CFO, General Counsel & Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs and has been with the company since September of 2011.
“I want to thank Lester for taking on the interim CFO responsibilities and leading our global Finance, IT and Legal affairs teams over the past thirteen months,” stated Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “Lester consistently demonstrates thorough and thoughtful leadership enhancing our collective ability to efficiently create and deliver shareholder value.”
Prior to Kulicke & Soffa, Mr. Wong, held General Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel positions with several NASDAQ-listed companies where he played key roles in managing the company's public reporting, compliance, litigation and M&A activities.
