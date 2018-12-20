© BMZ Group

BMZ Group and Samsung SDI team

German lithium-ion battery company, The BMZ Group, is launching a long-term cooperation in the field of electromobility together with Korean Samsung SDI.

These two big tech players are jointly promoting the expansion of electromobile applications in the European market.



Samsung SDI will in the future rely on the BMZ Group as system supplier for battery systems, integration and software. In this context, BMZ has ordered battery cells in Korea with an investment volume of just under USD 1 billion and thus benefits from the supply security of another strong partner over the next five years.



Large automotive customers of BMZ will double their production volumes in the coming year, including well-known manufacturers of electric utility vehicles, passenger cars and buses. The BMZ Group is responding to the high demand in the market and is pushing forward electromobility with further capacity expansion.