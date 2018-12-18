© SEMI

Total fab equipment spending in 2019 is projected to drop 8%, a sharp reversal from the previously forecast increase of 7% as fab investment growth has been revised downward for 2018 to 10% from the 14% predicted in August, according to the latest edition of the World Fab Forecast Report published by SEMI.

China and Korea are suffering the largest drops in spending since the August report.

Region 2018 2019 Change 2018 Change 2019 Americas $4,822 $4,965 -10.% 3.0% China $12,203 $11,957 84.3% -2.0% Europe & Mideast $4,500 $4,250 11.8% -5.6% Japan $8,735 $8,649 36.3% -1.0% Korea $18,497 12,087 -6.5% -34.7% Southeast Asia $2,552 2,434 37.6% -4.6% Taiwan $9,211 $11,438 -17.3% 24.2% Total

Fab equipment spending by region. Data include new, used, and company-manufactured fab equipment.