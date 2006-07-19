Improved results for MYDATA

MYDATA increased its turnover from 29 MEUR to 34 MEUR in the first half of 2006.

MYDATA had an increase in orders by 24 percent and the company made an operating result of 2.5 MEUR in profit for the first half ov 2006.



According to the investment company SKANDITEK that holds the major ownership in MYDATA the My500 will still be delayed for the market until the expected launch in the second half of 2006.