Increasing orders to Foxconn

Foxconn is now riding on the wave of success with some of its customers. Foxconn can now take benefit from increasing orders from existing customers since their products have met increasing demand.

According to DigiTimes Foxconn will now have extended orders from both Nintendo and Sony. Rising shipments of the Nintendo DS Lite game unit will benefit Foxconn as the company is Nintendo's manufacturer for these products.



DigiTimes also reported that Foxconn has secured increased notebook orders from Sony and Foxconn has reportedly increased its manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing demand from these two customers.