Harris Corporation with a $125M R&D investment in Florida

Harris Corporation is planning to invest more than USD 125 million in internal research and development in Florida this fiscal year – adding high-paying jobs.

The Florida-based R&D activities will primarily take place at the company’s Central Florida locations and focus on areas such as electronic warfare, robotics, avionics and smallsats. This investment means that the region will receive over a third of the company’s overall USD 300 million-plus annual internal R&D budget, a press release reads.



The internal R&D will support the company’s nearly 7’000 employment base in Florida, including its over 3’300 engineers and scientists, as well as generate new high-paying positions. Harris currently has about 375 openings in the state, primarily in engineering.



“Our industry-leading R&D investment is good for our stakeholders and the state – advancing the company’s technical capabilities and bringing high-quality jobs to the area,” says William M. Brown, chairman, president and CEO, in the release. “We strive to advance technology initiatives at all levels by supporting emerging technology today and the workforce of tomorrow.”



The company’s Florida presence will be bolstered by its recently announced plans to merge with L3 Technologies. The combined company, L3 Harris Technologies, will be headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, which Harris says will create opportunities for additional employment and investment growth in the state.