Note creates new Swedish partnership with Charge Amps

Swedish EMS provider, Note, has signed a collaborative agreement with the Swedish company Charge Amps, that manufactures charging stations for electric cars. Batch production is scheduled to start in Norrtälje in the first quarter next year.

Note will manufacture Charge Amps’s products HALO Wallbox and Aura, charging boxes with an integrated smart software, made in recycled aluminum. Using Charge Amps’s commerce cloud, the user gets an overview and control of the charging.



“It’s delightful that our initiative in this new high-growth application segment continues to grow. The segment of electric cars is good for the environment and entails strong growth opportunities for us as a manufacturing partner. The customer’s products are already launched on the market, and the deal means that we become the main supplier of the new product Aura,” commented Johannes Lind-Widestam, Note's CEO and President, in a press release.



“The collaboration with NOTE increases our production on a growing market. We’re also pleased to keep the manufacturing in Sweden, at a supplier that guarantees high quality and safety, where NOTE takes overall responsibility for the manufacturing,” added Pontus Frohde, CEO Charge Amps.