© Northrop Grumman Corp.

Northrop Grumman secures contract in Poland

Northrop Grumman's U.K.-based air traffic communications subsidiary, Park Air Systems, has supplied and deployed its Sapphire Air Traffic Management (ATM) communication equipment to the Polish airport network run by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA).

Following the installation of ATM equipment at four remote ground stations (Sieradz, Radom, Gąbin and Brzesko) in 2017, PANSA has now added almost 30 locations to be equipped with Sapphire ATM communication systems. All of the installations will be completed by the end of 2018.



“PANSA is a very discerning customer; they know exactly what they need and the Sapphire solution fits their technical requirements,” said Danny Milligan, managing director, Park Air Systems, Northrop Grumman, states in a press release. “With full backwards compatibility, unrivalled connectivity, scalability and security for voice and data, the Park Air T6 radio checks all the boxes of modern airspace communication.”