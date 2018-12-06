© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ERNI Electronic Solutions has a new owner

Swiss ERNI Group says that it has sold the EMS and central electrics business of ERNI Electronic Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, with around 60 employees, to FIDELITAS Industrieholding GmbH, Nurtingen.

As a subsidiary of FIDELITAS, INTUS Elektronik GmbH will continue the business operations in Goppingen-Eschenbach without restrictions and take over the employees. The main assets of ERNI Electronics Solutions GmbH & Co. KG were acquired as part of an asset deal, a press release reads.



The new Managing Director of INTUS Elektronik GmbH will be Mr. Patrick Minsch, who has been contributing to the operative business since mid-2017. Dr. Matthias Maier, who is responsible for the business of the INTUS parent company FIDELITAS, will support him during the transition period.



"With FIDELITAS, we are pleased to have found a buyer that on the one hand has a high level of industry expertise and on the other hand will further develop the EMS business as a strategic addition,” says Rudolf Hausladen, CEO of the ERNI Group.