Siemens Healthineers expansion in Walpole largely completed

Siemens Healthineers says that it has largely completed the expansion of its Walpole, Massachusetts manufacturing and R&D facility and held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

This milestone means additional, high-tech jobs will soon be available. As of December, the company has created more than 275 positions of its commitment to hire at least 400—meeting 70% of its target goal in just over two years. The Walpole facility currently employs more than 900 employees and is the main Siemens Healthineers manufacturing facility for assays that run on the ADVIA Centaur family of immunoassay instruments, and for consumables for the company’s molecular and blood gas testing instruments.



The facility now also manufactures the tests for the immunoassay module of the Atellica Solution. R&D efforts at the site bring new tests to the in-vitro diagnostics market to help physicians diagnose, monitor and treat diseases.



“The $300 million investment Siemens Healthineers is making in the Walpole facility exemplifies the company’s broader strategy for investing in the U.S.—our largest market—and for furthering our ability to innovate transformative healthcare solutions that can improve the lives of the patients served by our products,” says Deepak Nath, Ph.D., President, Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, in a press release.



“This investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities that deliver robust innovation and an outstanding pipeline of products that are transforming care delivery. The U.S. is an extremely vital production location for Siemens Healthineers, as well as one of the most important research centers, and a key base from which the company exports globally,” Deepak continues.