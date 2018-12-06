© HIPA

Bosch Power Tool invests in Hungarian production

Robert Bosch Power Tool is establishing a European battery manufacturing competence centre worth EUR 44 million in Miskolc, Hungary.

The new, 20,000 square metres, production hall will provide new jobs for as many as 1'200 persons and will be focused on supplying batteries for the hand-tool and electric bicycle divisions of Bosch.



The Bosch group employs more than 13'500 people in Hungary and created 1000 new jobs in the country last year. Bosch launched several investments recently which made the Miskolc plant the biggest hand-tool factory in Europe together with being the largest unit of the Bosch Group, according to a press release from HIPA.



Established in 2001 in Miskolc, Robert Bosch Power Tool Kft. employs about 2'400 people in Hungary. And last year, the scope of activities was expended from solely focusing on developing and manufacturing electric hand-tools was to also include a new operational unit, the Regional Service Centre, which is engaged in packaging activities, among others.