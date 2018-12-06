© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Ventec completes phase I of its German investment plan

Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. says that the company has completed the first phase of its USD 300'000 investment drive at its Central European facility in Germany.

The initial phase focused fully upgrading the 650 square metre dedicated laminate cutting room with the installation and upgrade of new power supply- and extraction fittings and an additional diamond blade saw from Taiwanese manufacturer Yow Shi. Combined with the optimised layout, Ventec has achieved a two-fold increase in laminate cutting capacity, greater flexibility, and shorter lead-times, a press release reads.



The USD 300'000 investment program underlines Ventec’s commitment to further strengthen its German facility and team in Kirchheimbolanden. The next phase, which is due to be completed by the end of Q1 of 2019, will see an upgraded clean room environment for prepreg penalisation and the installation of an aluminum coil cutting line to improve capability and increase capacity for drill entry materials.



“We are experiencing a significant growth in demand for our materials, so the investment in our German facility is key to achieving additional production capability, sustained quality assurance and continued reliability of on-time material delivery. The refurbishment to date was expertly overseen by our mechanical engineer Mr. Matthias Rupp and we are proud that the facility upgrade was accomplished without affecting the delivery promise to our customers.” He continued: “My personal thanks go to Mr. Rupp and the entire team for working hard to ensure an uninterrupted service,” says Frank Lorentz, Production Manager & Deputy General Manager, in the release.