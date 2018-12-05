© Konstantin Semenov Dreamstime

AMG to build a lithium chemical plant in Brazil

AMG (Advanced Metallurgical Group) has signed a memorandum of understanding for the long-term sale of lithium chemicals to Ecopro Co., Republic of Korea, for use in the production of cathode active materials.

Under this agreement, AMG will construct a lithium chemical plant at its mine site in Brazil, the output of which will be supplied to Ecopro for its cathode active materials production.



"This agreement is an excellent example for the vertical integration of value chains, leveraging the know-how of both companies and de-risking the downstream expansion of AMG's mining operations in Brazil. We are pleased to have found a strategic partner of Ecopro's superior quality and excellent growth prospects, and look forward to further progressing this important relationship," says Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, CEO of AMG, in a press release.