Oura Health passes $20 million in funding

Oura Health – the company behind a wearable device that tracks your sleep – announces that it has raised USD 20 million to date since being funded back in 2013.

Its latest investment round was led by MSD Capital (Michael Dell) and joined by Steve Chen, the co-founder of YouTube, Kevin Lin, the co-founder of Twitch, Dave Morin, the founder of Sunrise, alongside the co-founders from Skype, Box.com, Casper, Soylent, Oak, JUMP, and Freefly. Several athletes has also also joined in the latest funding round.



“We are thrilled to have such a talented group of builders, champions, and creators join us as investors,” says Harpreet Rai, CEO of Oura Health, in a press release. “It’s amazing to see how such a diverse group of investors all recognize the universal importance of sleep.”



“I believe Oura has identified a challenge that faces us all, namely getting enough high-quality sleep. Oura’s design and technology show tremendous craftsmanship, and now more consumers around the world will be able to get their own Oura ring,” says Michael Dell, MSD Capital.



The high tech ring tracks holistic sleep habits through 2 infrared LEDs that measure blood volume pulse directly from the finger’s palmar arteries; a 3D accelerometer and gyroscope that detect the direction and intensity of your body movement; and 3 NTC temperature sensors that track temperature variation.



“Oura has helped me realize that sleep improves my performance and investing in sleep can improve many aspects of my day-to-day life,” said Apolo Anton Ohno, an American short track speed skating competitor and eight-time medalist in the Winter Olympics.