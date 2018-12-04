© Cicor Group (only illustration purposes)

Cicor wins major project for thin-film substrates manufacturing

Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), has won a major project to run for several years. The supply agreement for manufacturing thin-film substrates, with an expected total volume of over CHF 20 million, was concluded with a well-known European aerospace company.

The individual orders and substrate manufacturing will be realized between 2019 and 2024 at the Cicor production sites for thin-film substrates, a press release reads.



With two thin-film technology factories at its Wangs (Switzerland) and Ulm (Germany) sites, Cicor seems itself as an important manufacturer worldwide. Thin-film technology uses semiconductor and microsystem technology processes to produce highly miniaturised circuit boards. The extreme miniaturisation of electronic components is particularly vital in the fields of medical technology, aerospace and communication technology (5G mobile networks).



The Boudry-headquartered company sees "promising further significant growth for the AMS Division over the next few years". In addition, Cicor can confirm the positive development of the company for the whole of 2018. Cicor expects results to be at the upper end of the previous guidance for high single-digit percentage in sales growth, with an operating margin (EBIT) of between 5 and 6 percent of sales.