Von Roll expands its electromobility activities

The Swiss specialist for electrical insulation systems is launching a new entity for the fast-growing e-mobility segment. Jens Lange, who previously held management positions at Mitsubishi Electric B.V. and Borg Warner Inc., will become Managing Director of Von Roll Automotive, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.

"The electrical insulation system is the heart of every electric motor. As the world market leader in this field, Von Roll has outstanding products and expertise. I am therefore convinced that we can make a significant contribution to making our customers' motors more efficient and longer-lasting," says Jens Lange in a press release.



Based in Breitenbach (near Basel), the Von Roll Institute is a laboratories for high-voltage insulation. The institute's research team works hand in hand with the newly opened "Automotive" unit to develop innovative solutions. In Augsburg, various series-production projects with well-known automobile manufacturers are already underway.



Due to the ongoing dynamics in the automotive markets, Von Roll is in final negotiations for various major orders from international vehicle manufacturers.