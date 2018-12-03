© SaltX

SaltX achieves first milestone in graphene collaboration

Swedish energy storage company SaltX Technology has passed the first milestone in the strategic development project together with Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a manufacturer of fiber-based materials.

Over the last six months, the companies have successfully been able to verify an industrial manufacturing method to coat graphene on paper and integrate it with SaltX patented nano-coated salt for its large-scale energy storage solution. The graphene manufacturer 2D fab participates in the project and delivers the graphene. The companies are now initiating production runs in Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s pilot line, a press release reads.



In this strategic collaboration, which started back in March 2018, SaltX and Ahlstrom-Munksjö are developing and testing an industrial process for production of graphene-coated paper that is applied with nano-coated salt. The objective is to significantly reduce the production cost primarily of SaltX large scale energy storage solution but also the other applications.



“Together with Ahlstrom-Munksjö we have now achieved the first important goal in the project: to show that the manufacturing concept works on an industrial level. We are impressed by Ahlstrom-Munksjö's innovative ability and creativity to find scalable and industrial production methods for our energy storage materials and look forward to taking the next step towards full-scale production" says Karl Bohman, CEO of SaltX Technology.



”Innovation and product development is vital for us in order to ensure growth and competitiveness through improving existing products and designing new ones. This project is one of our many on-going R&D-projects with the target of securing our ability to provide our customers with advanced custom-made fiber-based materials also in the future. We have now found and proved an industrially viable concept for this application by using our know-how and adjusting our existing production methods. There are still a few more steps until we can reach full-scale production, but this was a first important step,” says Anna Bergquist, Vice President for business unit Insulation at Ahlstrom-Munksjö.