Broadcom teams up with HCL Technologies
Broadcom and technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), announces a global preferred services partnership agreement. Under the agreement HCL becomes the preferred services partner for Broadcom's enterprise software products (part of former CA Technologies) and will provide professional services, education and training services.
Broadcom customers will have access to HCL's technological expertise across consulting, implementation, upgrade and support services. In addition, the majority of Broadcom's professional services personnel with expertise including Agile, CyberSecurity and DevOps will transition to HCL. Broadcom's Mainframe and US Public Sector professional services group will continue to operate as-is outside of this partnership agreement, a press release reads.
"This partnership represents an important building block as we grow our infrastructure software capabilities advanced by the acquisition of CA Technologies last month," says Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. "We believe our partnership, which spans more than a decade, and HCL's strength in Digital and IT Infrastructure will help us jointly deliver the expertise needed to support our customer's mission-critical infrastructure software."
"This collaboration highlights our strong and growing relationship with Broadcom," adds C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies. "We will create a new Center of Excellence with dedicated focus on Broadcom enterprise software products to provide broad capabilities and solutions for a superior customer experience. This will also create another strong differentiating edge to our existing IT Services portfolio."
