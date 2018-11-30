© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | November 30, 2018
ESIA: semi market will continue to grow in 2018 and 2019
The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports based on WSTS data that the worldwide semiconductor market is forecasted to be USD 478 billion
in 2018 – an increase of 15.9 percent from 2017.
WSTS expects the world semiconductor market to grow in 2018 and 2019 to USD 478 billion and USD 490 billion respectively. For 2018, this represents growth of 15.9 percent. This reflects expected growth in all major categories, with an extraordinary growth of Memory at 33.2 percent followed by Discretes with 11.7 percent and Optoelectronics with 11.2 percent. In 2018, all geographical regions are expected to grow.
Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to continue through 2019
For 2019, all regions are forecasted to grow with the overall market up 2.6 percent, with Optoelectronics contributing the highest growth followed by Sensors and Discretes. Memory show a slightly negative growth after the extraordinary growth in 2018.
