© Kitron (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | November 30, 2018
Kitron adds to US presence in USD 15.9 million deal
Kitron has entered into an agreement with API Technologies Corp. to acquire its EMS division in the United States. The acquisition would mark a substantial strengthening of Kitron's position in the US market.
"The transaction will significantly strengthen our position in the US market, particularly within the defence industry. Important customers have wanted us to expand our presence in the US, and we think this is a great opportunity to do so," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.
The operations of the EMS division are "highly complementary to Kitron's existing operations and are expected to provide added value to current operations, in particular in the United States", a press release states. The division's main focus is on defence, aerospace, medical/industrial, and communications/consumer. The business is located in Windber, Pennsylvania, close to Kitron's current US facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, with approximately 100 employees operating a total of six production lines and a facility of approximately 10'000 square meters. Total revenues in 2017 amounted to approximately USD 30 million.
"We have studied this business carefully over time and see great potential for integrating the API EMS division with the Kitron group, having EMS as its core business. It has a very interesting customer base, a promising order book and a highly skilled staff. We expect the division to generate an operating profit on a stand-alone basis going forward, and see substantial potential for further profitability improvements by joining forces with Kitron and increasing utilization," Mr Nilsson said.
The purchase price is USD 15.9 million in cash, equal to net asset value, which is financed through existing bank arrangements. Closing is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2019, subject to necessary governmental approvals.
The operations of the EMS division are "highly complementary to Kitron's existing operations and are expected to provide added value to current operations, in particular in the United States", a press release states. The division's main focus is on defence, aerospace, medical/industrial, and communications/consumer. The business is located in Windber, Pennsylvania, close to Kitron's current US facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, with approximately 100 employees operating a total of six production lines and a facility of approximately 10'000 square meters. Total revenues in 2017 amounted to approximately USD 30 million.
"We have studied this business carefully over time and see great potential for integrating the API EMS division with the Kitron group, having EMS as its core business. It has a very interesting customer base, a promising order book and a highly skilled staff. We expect the division to generate an operating profit on a stand-alone basis going forward, and see substantial potential for further profitability improvements by joining forces with Kitron and increasing utilization," Mr Nilsson said.
The purchase price is USD 15.9 million in cash, equal to net asset value, which is financed through existing bank arrangements. Closing is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2019, subject to necessary governmental approvals.
StoreDot signs EVE as a new manufacturing partner Energy-storage company StoreDot Ltd, says that the company has added a new manufacturing partner, China based EVE Energy Co. Ltd (EVE).
Austrialian EMS provider expands – adds 100 new jobs Over 100 specialist jobs will be created in Adelaide’s southern suburbs during the next five...
ESIA: semi market will continue to grow in 2018 and 2019 The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports based on WSTS data...
Kitron adds to US presence in USD 15.9 million deal Kitron has entered into an agreement with API Technologies Corp. to acquire its...
Michigan on the move – new investments from Ford, Aptiv and Samsung The Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) has recently approved several projects which are expected to generate more than 3’400 new direct jobs in the region.
Xiaomi to make IKEA smarter The Swedish furniture giant has, for a few years now, been on a journey to smarten up its...
Isola achieves IATF 16949: 2016 certification Isola Group, a supplier of copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used...
Trump’s not too happy with GM – looking at cutting subsidies Following General Motors announcement that it will reorganise its manufacturing...
NKT looking to grow its IoT team in Kaunas Danish power cable manufacturer, NKT, and THINKT, an innovation hub backed by the...
€35 million gives Bosch Power Tools a new office building 1’200 tons of steel, 7’700 cubic meters of concrete, 4’100 square meters of glass facade...
GM to reduce North American workforce by 15% GM says that the company is taking proactive steps to improve overall business...
Faraday Future looking for last buck to launch production Faraday Future has outlined its path forward, as it looks to secure the final round of...
Rheinmetall in talks to acquire a stake in KNDS Rheinmetall AG confirms that the company is in talks regarding a potential acquisition...
Mynaric secures contract on ultra-secure data delivery from space Mynaric has been selected by UK-based company ArQit to work on an initial study for...
Tech-savvy CIMON on par with Alexander Gerst? 'Passed with flying colours'; that's the verdict given to CIMON* (Crew Interactive Mobile CompanioN), astronaut assistant, developed and built by Airbus on behalf of the German Aerospace Center (DLR),
EKRA, Fuji, Rehm & YJ Link upgrade for Norwegian Norbit Norway-based Norbit EMS in Røros and Selbu have installed new production equipment from Scanditron - EKRA SERIO 4000 screen printers, FUJI AIMEX III and NXT SMD mounters, a Rehm reflow oven and YJ Link material handling.
Neways' Neunkirchen location just got bigger Neways Electronics International has completed the expansion of its German site in Neunkirchen...
KUKA CEO leaves the company after 10 years Till Reuter terminates his office as CEO in December in agreement with the supervisory...
Logitech responds to media reports about acqusition Over the weekend there were reports flying around suggesting that Swiss keyboard and...
Time to look at the results of Electrolube's past investments Over the passed years the Electrolube has invested, quite heavily, in both R&D and...
Rimac is growing – now more than 450 employees Following the company’s funding round back in September 2017, Rimax opened 100 job...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news