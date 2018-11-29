New Quality Manager takes the lead at EMSh

UK-based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Limited (EMS), announces that it has appointed Robert Goodney as Quality Manager.

Robert has over 25 years of experience in implementing quality systems within the electronics sector and is a keystone appointment in the ongoing growth of EMS, the company writes in a press release.



“I am delighted to welcome Robert to EMS, we have seen exceptional growth in the past 12 months, which can bring challenges to the processes and procedures of a business as it grows. Robert’s appointment will provide EMS with the opportunity to build upon the current ISO 9001:2015 certification to enhance processes and look at other quality systems beyond ISO 9001:2015 in the future,” says Bernard Chubb, EMS’ Managing Director, in the release.