iSuppli to Host OEM Spending/Regional Design Webinar

iSuppli Corp. on Tuesday, Jul. 25 at 8:30 AM U.S. Pacific Time for a Webinar event covering findings from our first-half 2006 OEM Semiconductor Spend Analysis and Regional Design

Influence Tool.

Knowing where engineering teams are designing systems and making semiconductor selections is critical to prioritizing resources for winning business. iSuppli's OEM Semiconductor Spend and Regional Design Influence Tool are the only research services available that examine semiconductor spending by the top 172 global electronics OEMs. The data in these tools includes direct dollar spending by device type, application and geography, as well as indirect spending via outsourcing

providers, such as Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies, as part of their services to OEMs.



Greg Sheppard, iSuppli executive vice president, and Min-Sun Moon, analyst, OEM semiconductor spending and design influence, will host the Webinar.