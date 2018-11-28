© NKT

NKT looking to grow its IoT team in Kaunas

Danish power cable manufacturer, NKT, and THINKT, an innovation hub backed by the Danish company, are bringing their joint competencies to Kaunas, Lithuania where they are establishing a digital project development team.

The new site will collaborate with the THINKT hub in Berlin to support and develop new projects for the energy industry, a press release from Invest Lithuania reads.



“As NKT has been growing its team in finance over the past year, we realized that Kaunas has a strong potential to help us drive our digital agenda and we wanted to seize this opportunity. A strong technical university, the expertise in IT that the local talent pool possesses, and entrepreneurial spirit made the decision to grow our second team in Europe here in Kaunas easy,” says Veaceslav Driglov, CEO of THINKT Digital.



The company is looking for embedded software engineers, software developers, project managers, UX/UI designers, QA testers, and solution architects to join the new team. Focus will will be the development of new solutions for international companies with focus on industry-wide and cross-industry innovation challenges in the energy sector and beyond by leveraging the latest technologies. The team is expected to grow to around 30 professionals in two to three years, the release continues.



The THINKT team will be based at the NKT business services center. THINKT Digital is an innovation hub backed by NKT. It is based in Berlin and predominantly works on creating B2B products and ventures.