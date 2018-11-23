Electronics Production | November 23, 2018
Incap Group appoints Chief Financial Officer
The Finnish EMS provider says that it has appointed Antti Pynnönen as the CFO of Incap Group as from 21 January 2019.
Antti Pynnönen brings with him experience in business development and M&A. He also has good knowledge in production economics, based on his experience from manufacturing companies.
Before joining Incap Antti held several different managerial positions; first in 2011-2015 as Global business controller for Wärtsilä Propulsion & Electrical and Automation Services, in 2015-2017 as Director, business control in Services global business development and most recently he was responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Innovations function in the global Services Division Strategy & Business development organisation of Wärtsilä Corporation. Before joining Wärtsilä he worked as Controller at ABB during 2007-2011.
Before joining Incap Antti held several different managerial positions; first in 2011-2015 as Global business controller for Wärtsilä Propulsion & Electrical and Automation Services, in 2015-2017 as Director, business control in Services global business development and most recently he was responsible for Mergers & Acquisitions and Innovations function in the global Services Division Strategy & Business development organisation of Wärtsilä Corporation. Before joining Wärtsilä he worked as Controller at ABB during 2007-2011.
Time to look at the results of Electrolube's past investments Over the passed years the Electrolube has invested, quite heavily, in both R&D and...
Rimac is growing – now more than 450 employees Following the company’s funding round back in September 2017, Rimax opened 100 job...
Continental to manufacture for Sono Motors The German mobility provider Sono Motors says that is has entered into a cooperation with...
When a giant falls – we all hear it When a company the size of Foxconn is talking about layoffs in double digits percentage, we all know that that the numbers will be staggering.
Top 10 fabless IC design houses TrendForce announced the ranking of top 10 fabless IC design houses worldwide based on their revenues for 3Q18, among which Qualcomm was the only one to post a slight decline.
Daimler to build new tech center China Daimler says that it plans to build an R&D Tech Center China with a total investment of...
North American semi equipment industry posts October 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.06...
Kathrein decides on next steps in restructuring process The Kathrein Group adopts a package of measures for its Solutions business unit – in...
RUAG and Elbit sign MOU to form JV in Switzerland RUAG and Elbit Systems announces that they have signed a Memorandum of...
Myotek acquires electronics manufacturer Amptech Private equity firm New Water Capital, L.P. announced that its portfolio company, Myotek, has...
CML Group is becoming a manufacturer Leaving a successful 2018 behind them CML Group will have a few new bits and pieces...
Johnson Controls to sell Power Solutions business for $13.2 billion Johnson Controls says that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Power Solutions business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in a cash...
The biggest electronica ever More than 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries provided an insight into the electronics of...
Plexus European footprint can face future challenges An increased traction in the high complexity and high regulatory spaces has brought on a need...
Mynaric opens site in China due to booming Asian aerospace market Mynaric is opening a new site in Shanghai, China, as a consequence of the high demand for its products and the rapidly-expanding Asian aerospace communications market.
Kitron signs NOK 150 million contract Kitron has signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for electronic modules for electric...
Samsung expected to extend lead over Intel to 19% The expected top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 2018 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S.*, three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Japan...
RoboticsX openend new R&D facility in Slovenia RoboticsX GmbH, a München based German company, opened new research and development (R&D) center in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. The new facility, called Area X-1, will serve as a development center for Industry 4.0...
Incap signs partnership contract with Corvus Energy Incap has signed a manufacturing services partnership contract with Corvus...
ÅAC Microtec gets Scottish grant of £170’000 Swedish ÅAC has been awarded a SMART Research and Development Grant from...
Global DRAM revenue to reach a new record in 3Q18 The total revenue of the global DRAM industry grew by 9% QoQ, and again hit a new record...
Viscom keeps a close eye on the current developments of the... 2018 turned out to be a strong year for the company, especially on the automotive side on the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news