Continental to manufacture for Sono Motors
The German mobility provider Sono Motors says that is has entered into a cooperation with German technology company Continental.
Continental’s Powertrain division will build the electric drive unit (EDU) for the Sion, the first series produced e-vehicle with integrated solar cells. This is going to be a long-term partnership between Sono Motors and Continental, extending over the vehicle’s full life cycle, a press release reads.
In addition to the engine, the Sion’s drive unit consists of the power electronics and the transmission; which are integrated into a single system unit which reduces the size and weight of the drive system. The drive system – which has already been validated – can be incorporated into the Sion without the need for any additional significant development work.
“Our decision to work with Continental marks the conclusion of another important stage in the preparation of the Sion’s series production. With Continental, we have found an experienced system partner with high automotive standards who shares our enthusiasm for innovative vehicle development solutions and whose name stands for quality and the height of technology around the world,” says Roberto Diesel, CTO of Sono Motors, in the press release.
This is not the only big announcement that Sono Motors has made this year. Earliger the company entered into a partnership with ElringKlinger in the area of battery development and production. Additionally, Sono Motors is developing a custom LED headlamp concept for the Sion together with Automotive Solutions Germany (ASG), a specialist in the development and mass production of automotive lighting systems.
