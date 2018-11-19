© Messe Muenchen Electronics Production | November 19, 2018
The biggest electronica ever
More than 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries provided an insight into the electronics of the future with their solutions and products at the Munich trade fair site from November 13 to 16, 2018. The focal topics of this year’s electronica included blockchain, artificial intelligence and medical electronics.
In view of the growing influence of artificial intelligence in everyday life, Kurt Sievers, President NXP & CEO NXP Semiconductors Germany, emphasized this year’s slogan of electronica “Connecting everything—smart, safe & secure:” “First, artificial intelligence needs a functioning communications infrastructure. Second, consumers will only embrace artificial intelligence if they can approach it with a sense of security and trust.”
From the perspective of the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, the trade fair was a success, noted Christoph Stoppok, Head of Components, Mobility & Systems: “The positive trend in the electronics market is also continuing at electronica 2018. Nevertheless, the shortage of skilled labor is an issue that must not be ignored. With ‘electronica Experience’, electronica has created a successful format to inspire pupils and students for the subject of electronics.”
© Evertiq @electronica2018
Facts and figures on the trade fair
80,000 trade visitors from over 80 countries came to Munich. Visitor satisfaction again reached a new all-time high, as the survey shows: 99 percent of visitors gave the event a rating of good to excellent. In terms of the number of visitors, the top countries were Germany followed by Italy, Austria, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Switzerland, the U.S., the Russian Federation, China and Poland in that order.
SEMICON Europa for the first time at electronica
More than 300 exhibitors from SEMICON Europa showcased their solutions and products from the field of semiconductor production in Hall A4. Ajit Manocha, CEO and President of the industry association SEMI, stated: “Our exhibitors are very pleased with the new collaboration between SEMICON Europa and electronica—it’s a real benefit for the entire value chain of the electronics industry.” Next year SEMICON Europa will be held as part of productronica.
From the perspective of the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, the trade fair was a success, noted Christoph Stoppok, Head of Components, Mobility & Systems: “The positive trend in the electronics market is also continuing at electronica 2018. Nevertheless, the shortage of skilled labor is an issue that must not be ignored. With ‘electronica Experience’, electronica has created a successful format to inspire pupils and students for the subject of electronics.”
Facts and figures on the trade fair
80,000 trade visitors from over 80 countries came to Munich. Visitor satisfaction again reached a new all-time high, as the survey shows: 99 percent of visitors gave the event a rating of good to excellent. In terms of the number of visitors, the top countries were Germany followed by Italy, Austria, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Switzerland, the U.S., the Russian Federation, China and Poland in that order.
SEMICON Europa for the first time at electronica
More than 300 exhibitors from SEMICON Europa showcased their solutions and products from the field of semiconductor production in Hall A4. Ajit Manocha, CEO and President of the industry association SEMI, stated: “Our exhibitors are very pleased with the new collaboration between SEMICON Europa and electronica—it’s a real benefit for the entire value chain of the electronics industry.” Next year SEMICON Europa will be held as part of productronica.
The biggest electronica ever More than 3,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries provided an insight into the electronics of...
Plexus European footprint can face future challenges An increased traction in the high complexity and high regulatory spaces has brought on a need...
Mynaric opens site in China due to booming Asian aerospace market Mynaric is opening a new site in Shanghai, China, as a consequence of the high demand for its products and the rapidly-expanding Asian aerospace communications market.
Kitron signs NOK 150 million contract Kitron has signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for electronic modules for electric...
Samsung expected to extend lead over Intel to 19% The expected top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 2018 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S.*, three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Japan...
RoboticsX openend new R&D facility in Slovenia RoboticsX GmbH, a München based German company, opened new research and development (R&D) center in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. The new facility, called Area X-1, will serve as a development center for Industry 4.0...
Incap signs partnership contract with Corvus Energy Incap has signed a manufacturing services partnership contract with Corvus...
ÅAC Microtec gets Scottish grant of £170’000 Swedish ÅAC has been awarded a SMART Research and Development Grant from...
Global DRAM revenue to reach a new record in 3Q18 The total revenue of the global DRAM industry grew by 9% QoQ, and again hit a new record...
Viscom keeps a close eye on the current developments of the... 2018 turned out to be a strong year for the company, especially on the automotive side on the...
Current tariff battles has brought on challenges and opportunities We met with Season Group's Executive Vice President, Steve Wilks, to talk...
One man's pain is another man's gain Universal Robots is hiring some 20+ former Rethink Robotics staff members, merging UR’s...
ABB inaugurates manufacturing hub in China The new hub integrates all of ABB’s activities in southeastern coastal city to create a campus...
Maxim is not done with its football factory Two years ago the company show off a football factory at electronica. This time they are...
TT Electronics opens design centre in Shenzhen TT Electronics is expanding and announces the the company has just opened its new design...
Aegis Software and CircuitByte form partnership in Europe CircuitByte and Aegis have signed a bi-lateral distribution agreement, enabling Aegis to...
Premier Farnell enters into new global franchise agreements The distributor has expanded its linecard by adding a number of new manufacturers to its range...
Cambridgeshire electronics firm gets new owner Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance says that it has provided a GBP 2.15 million...
BMZ to expand battery production for EV’s in Karlstein The German battery manufacturer says that it has held the first symbolic...
SEMI supports US return to trade talks with China Electronics industry association, SEMI, has voiced support and encouragement for trade...
Jenoptik Traffic Solutions UK opens a new UK head office Jenoptik has continued to expand its presence in the UK, whilst also supporting and...
US adhesives manufacturer continues Asian expansion with... Florida-based Hernon Manufacturing, a supplier of adhesives, sealants and...
Entegris expands Malaysian clean manufacturing facility Entegris Inc. has officially opened its expanded, clean manufacturing facility in Kulim...
Most ReadLoad more news