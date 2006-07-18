Extended working hours<br>for Fujitsu-Siemens workers

In order to cut costs Fujitsu-Siemens is planning to raise its workers working hours at its plants in Germany.

The working hours are going to be raised to 40 hours a week.



"We won't be able to keep our two plants in Augsburg and Soemmerda in the current form if we work only 35 hours," Chief Executive Bernd Bischoff told Die Welt newspaper.



At the both plants in Germany Fujitsu-Siemens employs some 2,400 workers.