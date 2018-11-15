© Incap Electronics Production | November 15, 2018
Incap signs partnership contract with Corvus Energy
Incap has signed a manufacturing services partnership contract with Corvus Energy, a provider of advanced maritime energy storage systems. According to the contract, Incap will act as the preferred supplier manufacturing for the new product lines of Corvus.
The manufacture and assembly of the products will take place in Incap's factory in Kuressaare, Estonia. Incap has already made the pre-production series and finalized the design for manufacture in house, and launched the actual mass production.
The partnership contract is estimated to bring additional revenue of over EUR 5 million annually to Incap.
Corvus Energy provides high power energy storage in the form of modular lithium ion battery systems. Its purpose-built, field-proven battery systems provide sustained power to hybrid and fully electric heavy industrial equipment, including large marine propulsion drives. Corvus Energy was established in Canada with its head office, sales, product R&D, design and engineering, and production facilities in Vancouver, Canada. The company also has operations in Norway with sales, service and marketing activities in Bergen.
Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation states that partnership with Corvus Energy has significant impact on the whole company, as it enables Incap to expand the business of electronics for maritime industries. "We are happy to contribute to the production of Energy Storage Systems for green innovative ferries, which are equipped with Corvus Energy's advanced electronics," Pukk explains.
