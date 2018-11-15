© /nimg/aac microtec/

ÅAC Microtec gets Scottish grant of £170’000

Swedish ÅAC has been awarded a SMART Research and Development Grant from Scottish Enterprise to develop their ground station services in Glasgow, a service which form an important part of the group's satellite-as-a- service offering.

The Satellite-as-a-service offering allows the company’s customers to focus on their core business while AAC Clyde provides a service including everything from manufacturing to operation of the spacecrafts and delivery of data from space.



The grant will allow AAC Clyde to improve and add services at its ground station in Glasgow, for example with automated satellite tracking and enhanced communication capabilities. It will provide customers robust and real-time access to satellites and the data generated.



– Ground services are an integral part of our satellite-as-a-service offering targeting the small satellite constellation market that is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, says CEO Alfonso Barriero.



AAC Clyde's ground station was inaugurated in August 2017 and is located in Glasgow at the premises of ÅAC's subsidiary Clyde Space.



The grant is worth approximately 170 kGBP during 12 months.