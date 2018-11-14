© ABB

ABB inaugurates manufacturing hub in China

The new hub integrates all of ABB’s activities in southeastern coastal city to create a campus specialising in advanced technologies.

The new site in this coastal city integrates the full value chain of ABB’s activities, including R&D, engineering, manufacturing, sales and service, as well as supply chain management and corporate functions.



Representing an investment of USD 300 million, this new center – which employs 3'500 people – builds on the USD 2.4 billion ABB has invested in China since 1992. The ABB Xiamen Hub will focus primarily on the development and manufacturing of products and solutions for ABB’s Electrification Products and Power Grids divisions. It is home to one of ABB’s largest R&D centers for low-voltage electrical systems as well as a 1,200kV ultra-high voltage test lab, the highest voltage level in China.



The new hub is one of a number of major new investments ABB has made in China. In October, the company announced a USD 150 million investment in a new robotics “factory of the future” in Shanghai. In May, it inaugurated a new Robotics Application Center in Chongqing, the company’s fourth such site in China. And in December 2017, it opened the ABB Shenzhen New Energy Technology Center, which carries out research and development for solar and electric-vehicle-charging solutions for use around the world.