TT Electronics opens design centre in Shenzhen
TT Electronics is expanding and announces the the company has just opened its new design centre in Shenzhen, China. The site will provide design and R&D capabilities to support the company’s anticipated growth plans.
Focused on engineering solutions for the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and power solutions, the design centre features a laboratory for prototype development with a dedicated team of experts delivering Design for Manufacturing (DFM) and Design for Excellence (DFx), supporting OEM customers with their IoT connectivity product roadmap, the company discloses in a press release.
“The new Shenzhen design centre is an exciting addition to our R&D network. It is an important site for our connectivity business, adding scale and capability in Asia to complement our existing design centre footprint in the UK and Europe, which includes our headquarters for IoT development in Kista, Sweden and design centre for power supply solutions in Norwich, UK. This investment demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation in electronics and technologies of the future,” says Richard Tyson, CEO at TT Electronics.
Shenzhen will work closely with Kista (Sweden) in the delivery of new product introductions for wireless machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions, incorporating full product customisations as well as our latest innovation in IoT – the Platform design solution – which offers OEMs accelerated speed to market.
