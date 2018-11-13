© Premier Farnell Electronics Production | November 13, 2018
Premier Farnell enters into new global franchise agreements
The distributor has expanded its linecard by adding a number of new manufacturers to its range. The new agreements provide Premier Farnell’s customers with access to several new product lines in key market sectors, covering the Interconnect, Passives & Electromechanical (IP&E) and Semiconductor product categories.
“These new franchises show our continued commitment to providing our customers with access to a broad choice of market leading, innovative products, helping them create technologies that can change their businesses and the world”, says Chris Breslin, President, Premier Farnell and Farnell element14.
The agreements that Premier Farnell’s has entered into are with Osram Opto Semiconductors, a player in the opto-electronics semiconductor market; Nidec Copal, a manufacturer of optical, electronic and mechanical equipment including switches, fans and potentiometers, and with Taoglas, a supplier of antennas and filters.
The extended linecard provides customers of Premier Farnell with more products to support applications in markets such as Automotive, Industrial, Mobile, Smart Grid, Metering, Industrial Automation, Building Automation, Energy Management, Network Infrastructure, Office Automation and more.
