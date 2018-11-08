© Entegris

Entegris expands Malaysian clean manufacturing facility

Entegris Inc. has officially opened its expanded, clean manufacturing facility in Kulim, Malaysia. With a USD 30 million investment, Entegris has increased the manufacturing capacity of the Kulim facility by 30%.

As the company points out, the fourth industrial revolution is having a massive impact on IC manufacturing. New technologies are requiring an enormous number of chips and a greater emphasis on the performance and reliability of those chips.



“This new standard calls on solutions that will enable the future of technology and we are seeing this through the increase in demand for our leading wafer handling products,” says Bertrand Loy, president and CEO, Entegris, in a press release. “To meet this surge, we have expanded our Kulim manufacturing capacity and capabilities, adding new tooling, molding machines, and numerous updates to the assembly area to create a superior and unparalleled manufacturing facility.”



“This expanded state-of-the-art clean manufacturing facility enables Entegris to support wafer and reticle handling demand on a global basis for leading nodes now and into the future,” adds Bill Shaner, senior vice president of Advanced Materials Handling Division, Entegris.