November 08, 2018
DuPont to build specialty materials manufacturing facility in China
DuPont says that it is investing more than USD 80 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province in East China. The new facility will produce compounded high-end engineering plastics and adhesives to serve customers in transportation, electronics, industrial and consumer products markets.
The production facility, to be built at the Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park, will support a growing demand for DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers (T&AP) business’ specialized materials. The planned site is expected to become operational in 2020 with expansion through 2023, the company states in a press release.
Investment in new compounding lines will be focused primarily on DuPont Zytel nylon engineering plastics, Delrin acetal resins, Hytrel thermoplastic polyesters, and Multibase thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), lubricants and specialty silicone materials. The site plans to include new production lines for automotive adhesives, and intends to manufacture additional specialty products in the future.
“This investment reinforces our commitment to China and the Asian market where we see strong growth potential across our businesses,” says Randy Stone, President of DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers. “Our new manufacturing facility will position us well to support anticipated growth in the automotive sector due to strong customer demand for our advanced polymers and solutions from end users such as electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturers. This investment, in cooperation with the Zhangjiagang government, will enable us to continue to deliver innovative solutions that serve high-growth end uses in a cost-effective, responsive way, and strengthen our leadership position in these key application spaces globally.
