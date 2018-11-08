© Daimler Electronics Production | November 08, 2018
Daimler to ramp-up its electromobility site Kamenz
Daimler says that it plans to double the amount of employees at its Accumotive subsidiary at the Kamenz site in Germany. The company says it will employ around 1'000 people by the end of the year.
“We are taking big steps in the direction of electromobility. At Accumotive we will double the amount of employees until the end of the year 2018. We will achieve this almost one year earlier than initially planned. We are thus heading for the start of production of the EQC in spring 2019,” says Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.
Accumotive GmbH & Co in Kamenz (which is situated about 50 kilometers away from Dresden) was founded back in 2009, the company is producing lithium ion-batteries for Mercedes-Benz and smart. At present a second battery factory is being built at this site which symbolises an investment of EUR 500 million.
The German auto-giant has previously disclosed big plans for electromobility, and Mercedes-Benz cars will invest EUR 10 billion in the expansion of its electric fleet. By 2022, Daimler will electrify the entire portfolio of Mercedes-Benz, offering customers at least one electrified alternative in all segments.
Daimler is investing more than EUR 1 billion in a global battery production network with a total eight factories at six locations and on three continents. This includes in the German sites in Kamenz and Stuttgart-Untertürkheim with two battery factories each as well as Sindelfingen, Peking (China), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tuscaloosa (USA).
The second battery factory in Kamenz started pre-series production in mid-2018 and in spring 2019 the volume production of the EQC battery will follow. The construction of the second factory on a quadruples the production and logistic area in Kamenz to a total of around 80'000 square metres (861'112 square feet).
Accumotive GmbH & Co in Kamenz (which is situated about 50 kilometers away from Dresden) was founded back in 2009, the company is producing lithium ion-batteries for Mercedes-Benz and smart. At present a second battery factory is being built at this site which symbolises an investment of EUR 500 million.
The German auto-giant has previously disclosed big plans for electromobility, and Mercedes-Benz cars will invest EUR 10 billion in the expansion of its electric fleet. By 2022, Daimler will electrify the entire portfolio of Mercedes-Benz, offering customers at least one electrified alternative in all segments.
Daimler is investing more than EUR 1 billion in a global battery production network with a total eight factories at six locations and on three continents. This includes in the German sites in Kamenz and Stuttgart-Untertürkheim with two battery factories each as well as Sindelfingen, Peking (China), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tuscaloosa (USA).
The second battery factory in Kamenz started pre-series production in mid-2018 and in spring 2019 the volume production of the EQC battery will follow. The construction of the second factory on a quadruples the production and logistic area in Kamenz to a total of around 80'000 square metres (861'112 square feet).
SEMI supports US return to trade talks with China Electronics industry association, SEMI, has voiced support and encouragement for trade...
Jenoptik Traffic Solutions UK opens a new UK head office Jenoptik has continued to expand its presence in the UK, whilst also supporting and...
US adhesives manufacturer continues Asian expansion with... Florida-based Hernon Manufacturing, a supplier of adhesives, sealants and...
Entegris expands Malaysian clean manufacturing facility Entegris Inc. has officially opened its expanded, clean manufacturing facility in Kulim...
DuPont to build specialty materials manufacturing facility in China DuPont says that it is investing more than USD 80 million to build a new manufacturing...
Toshiba launches early retirement programs Toshiba Corporation and some of its consolidated subsidiaries have decided to implement early...
Daimler to ramp-up its electromobility site Kamenz Daimler says that it plans to double the amount of employees at its Accumotive subsidiary at the Kamenz site in Germany. The company says it will employ around 1'000 people by the end of the year.
Ford buys electric scooter company Ford Smart Mobility, says it is acquiring Spin, a San Francisco-based electric...
Foxconn might need to bring Chinese workers to new US plant As the EMS-giant has a big hurdle ahead of it self when it comes to is Wisconsin plant. The company must meet hiring, wage and investment target by specific dates to be able to receive tax- and other benefits.
Schaeffler to reorganise UK business – closes two sites Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is reorganising its UK business...
Schweizer adjusts its forecast Based on the current expectations for the business development in the fourth...
Fujitsu starts operations of new AI company Fujitsu is better in AI and for that very reason the company is establishing a new company...
Robotics startup Micropsi secures more millions to fuel growth Micropsi Industries, a robotics software company, say it has closed USD 6.08 million (EUR...
Jaguar Land Rover expands with engineering office in Hungary Jaguar Land Rover plans to open a new technical engineering office in Budapest to support the...
€600 million for Berlin – Siemens signs future pact for Germany Siemens is making a strong commitment to Germany, and Berlin. At the Siemens industrial...
Geely team up with China aerospace firm to develop supersonic trains Zhejiang Geely Holding Group says it has signed a strategic framework agreement with...
Toyoda Gosei starts operation of new Indian automotive parts plant The Gujarat Plant of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TGMIN), an Indian subsidiary of...
Philips to open new diagnostic imaging R&D centre in Cleveland Royal Philips says that it will open a new R&D centre of excellence and headquarters for...
Eltos invests in a Orbotech Nuvogo 780XL direct image system Italian printed circuit boards manufacturer Eltos S.p.A. has invested in new equipment for...
RecyCâbles continues to expand RecyCâbles, formed as a joint venture between SUEZ and Nexans in 2008, has recycled...
Heraeus Medical Components acquires Evergreen Medical... Heraeus Medical Components, a global business unit of Heraeus Holding GmbH, has entered into...
Garmin's camera platform selected by Chinese auto company Geely Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., says that Geely Auto Group has selected Garmin...
paragon acquires speaker manufacturer LPG paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA says it is acquiring Lautsprecher-Produktions-Gesellschaft...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news