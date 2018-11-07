© Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker via Instagram Electronics Production | November 07, 2018
Foxconn might need to bring Chinese workers to new US plant
As the EMS-giant has a big hurdle ahead of it self when it comes to is Wisconsin plant. The company must meet hiring, wage and investment target by specific dates to be able to receive tax- and other benefits.
Foxconn is reportedly considering bringing in workers from China to help staff its massive manufacturing facility – which is currently under construction in southern Wisconsin – as the company is having difficulties finding engineers and other workers. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the company has been trying to bring in employees from China through internal transfers to complement staffing for the new plant.
