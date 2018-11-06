© Pixabay

Robotics startup Micropsi secures more millions to fuel growth

Micropsi Industries, a robotics software company, say it has closed USD 6.08 million (EUR 5.28 million) in Series A funding led by Project A, a Berlin-based investor.

Previous investors Coparion and Vito Ventures as well as business angels also participated in this round. The funding will be used to launch Micropsi Industries’ artificial intelligence technology in the U.S. and European markets.



The company develops AI systems, including Mirai, its software stack for sensor-driven robot control. Using a controller box, camera and sensors, Mirai enables robot arms to learn skills that would be hard or impossible to hand-engineer. Mirai learns movements that are intuitive for humans but challenging for robots, by learning from people. In a nutshell this means that industrial robots can now be trained to handle complex tasks in days instead of weeks via programming, the company states in a press release.



“We are looking forward to bringing our cutting-edge AI technology to the U.S. and European markets so companies can design and deliver more consistent quality in their production systems,” says Ronnie Vuine, founder and CEO, Micropsi Industries. “With Mirai customers can put robots to work in entirely new fields -- robots that are trained and not programed, which will save both time and cost.”



"We believe Micropsi Industries’ disruptive AI technology fills a critical gap in the industrial robotics industry – making it cheaper and faster to deploy and redeploy robots to take on complex movements that might otherwise be impossible,” says Uwe Horstmann, general partner, Project A. “We see enormous market opportunities for the company and are looking forward to supporting the leadership team as they build a great company and expand their footprint, globally.”