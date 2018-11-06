© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com General | November 06, 2018
Philips to open new diagnostic imaging R&D centre in Cleveland
Royal Philips says that it will open a new R&D centre of excellence and headquarters for its Computed Tomography and Advanced Molecular Imaging (CT/AMI) business in Cleveland, Ohio (US) in the first quarter of 2019.
The new facility, located in the Pinecrest development, in Cleveland, will house multiple R&D labs and testing facilities, and will employ around 175 people.
“Diagnostic imaging is at the heart of our health technology strategy, enabling precision diagnosis and enhanced productivity for our customers,” says Kees Wesdorp, Business Leader Diagnostic Imaging at Philips, in a press release. “Our focus on innovation and customer centricity is paying off, as exemplified by the success of our high performance Vereos Digital PET/CT system, which simplifies the clinical decision making process through a fast, more confident path to cancer treatment. I am convinced that our new CT/AMI R&D center of excellence and renewed customer services center in Cleveland will be vital for our future success.”
To meet the growing demand for technical and clinical training, Philips is also overhauling its existing Cleveland facility to optimise the learning environment it offers to Philips’ global customers and thousands field service engineers. As a result of this focus on innovation and customer services, manufacturing at the Cleveland site will cease in the first quarter of 2019.
