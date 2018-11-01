© KUKA

KUKA wins major automotive contract

For the body-in-white production of the new C-class in Augsburg, Daimler AG has awarded a major contract to KUKA. The order value was booked in the third quarter of 2018.

Production systems for the front and rear end, as well as the underbody line, will be built for a number of derivatives. A total of around 800 industrial robots from the KR QUANTEC series, complete with the KR C4 controller, will be integrated at the plants, together with various AGVs that round out the flexible production concept.



“We are delighted that our longstanding customer with its demanding technical standards has once again opted for KUKA,” emphasises Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA AG. “This contract is recognition of our innovative technologies and products.”