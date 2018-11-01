© pichetw dreamstime.com

ACDi adds three key pieces of equipment to its manufacturing plant

Electronics contract manufacturing firm, ACDi, says that it has added three new pieces of equipment to their Frederick, Maryland, headquarters.

The company has purchased, installed and is fully operating Optical Control’s SMD X-Ray Counting Machine, Koh Young’s 3D Solder Paste Inspection Machine and the Zenith3D Automated Optical Inspection Machine, the company states in a press release.



The Optical Control SMD X-Ray counting machine provides exact inventory knowledge which in turn enables more efficient production and increased on-time delivery. The OC-SCAN CCX.3 significantly streamlines the electronics manufacturing process and gives an exact outline of single component stocks.



The 3D solder paste inspection system from Koh Young is the fastest solder paste inspection machine available with 3D shadow-free moiré technology, warp compensation and a user-friendly Renewal GUI. It delivers true 3D inspection without concern for inaccuracies resulting from shadowing.



Koh Young’s Zenith 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) platform effectively measures true pro lometric component shapes, foreign materials, patterns and solder joints on assembled PCBs to overcome the vulnerabilities and shortcomings of 2D AOIs.



“With the addition of these systems to our electronics manufacturing facility, the company is adopting smart factory technology in line with Industry 4.0 initiatives,” says Agustin Mosquera, Operations Manager at ACDi. “This technology helps us to operate more efficiently, with increased accuracy and elevates the services we offer our clients.”