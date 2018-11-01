© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Elbit to provide maritime UAS to the EU Maritime Safety Agency

Elbit Systems has been awarded a framework contract to provide maritime Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) patrol services to be provided by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) to countries in the European Union.

The contract that will be executed in cooperation with CEiiA is for a two-year base period and two single year option periods. If fully ordered, the total contract value is EUR 59 million.



Under the contract and in cooperation with CEiiA, an engineering company in Portugal, Elbit Systems will lease and operate its Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol and its Ground Control Station. A persistent long-range unmanned maritime surveillance system tailored for littoral and blue water operations, the Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol will feature maritime radar, an Electro Optic payload, Satellite Communication and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver. The Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol will enable persistent monitoring of vast swathes of sea and long coastlines and effective identification of suspicious activities and potential hazards.



"Having been selected by the European Union authorities is yet another vote of confidence in the Hermes 900 by following additional contract awards for this UAS in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Israel. Extensively deployed, the Hermes 900 family of UAS continuously expands its capabilities introducing the capability to operate in civilian airspace and integrating self-protection suites and stronger payloads," Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division, says in a press release.